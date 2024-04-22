Listen Live
News

John Legend Says Donald Trump Is ‘Truly A Racist’ In MSNBC Interview

Published on April 22, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude banner
CLOSE
2024 City Harvest Gala

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

Legendary singer John Legend spoke with MSNBC’s Jen Psaki yesterday (Sunday, April 22) on a variety of political topics.

Throughout the conversation, Legend praised recent work done by President Biden. He originally endorsed Biden in 2020 and continues to do so today.

Legend also, however, found plenty of time to condemn former president Donald Trump.

“When we protested the killing of George Floyd, he was advocating for the military to shoot us in the streets,” Legend said about Trump. “He has made it clear throughout his life that he believes Black people are inferior. Like, he believes that, to his core, in his bones.”

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

Both the left and right sides of social media came together on X (formerly Twitter) to voice their opinions of the interview. Check out some of those reactions below.

Legend later went on to say that former President Trump is racist “to his core”.

Of course, the implications of Trump’s racism aren’t new. Many believed that his 2016 presidential bid, which leaned heavily on keeping immigrants out of the country, was rooted in racism. In 1973 Trump was served a federal lawsuit for alleged racial discrimination for his housing developments in New York.

”He is a tried and true, dyed-in-the-wool racist,” Legend said during yesterday’s interview.

1. John Legend Says Donald Trump Is ‘Truly A Racist’ In MSNBC Interview

2. John Legend Says Donald Trump Is ‘Truly A Racist’ In MSNBC Interview

3. John Legend Says Donald Trump Is ‘Truly A Racist’ In MSNBC Interview

4. John Legend Says Donald Trump Is ‘Truly A Racist’ In MSNBC Interview

5. John Legend Says Donald Trump Is ‘Truly A Racist’ In MSNBC Interview

6. John Legend Says Donald Trump Is ‘Truly A Racist’ In MSNBC Interview

7. John Legend Says Donald Trump Is ‘Truly A Racist’ In MSNBC Interview

8. John Legend Says Donald Trump Is ‘Truly A Racist’ In MSNBC Interview

9. John Legend Says Donald Trump Is ‘Truly A Racist’ In MSNBC Interview

10. John Legend Says Donald Trump Is ‘Truly A Racist’ In MSNBC Interview

11. John Legend Says Donald Trump Is ‘Truly A Racist’ In MSNBC Interview

12. John Legend Says Donald Trump Is ‘Truly A Racist’ In MSNBC Interview

13. John Legend Says Donald Trump Is ‘Truly A Racist’ In MSNBC Interview

14. John Legend Says Donald Trump Is ‘Truly A Racist’ In MSNBC Interview

15. John Legend Says Donald Trump Is ‘Truly A Racist’ In MSNBC Interview

RELATED TAGS

donald trump Joe Biden john legend
Trending
Beauty

H.E.R. Recently Had A 7-Hour Hair Transformation On Social Media – See Her Beautiful Results

blue siren on the police car during control in the city streets
Local

Ohio Women Take Dead Man To Bank To Steal His Money

Entertainment

Kash Doll Is Glowing While Celebrating Her Baby Sprinkle For Daughter Klarity

OHFA 2024 Lakeshore Branch
Home

2024 EmpowerOne Housing Seminar: REGISTER NOW!

Drainage in ditch
- CLE

LOCAL NEWS: Human Remains Discovered in City of Cleveland Sewer

Sam Sylk News

‘Insecure’ Music Playlist From Season 3 Episode 6 Released

Super Freak Music Survey
Entertainment

Win FREE Tickets To Super Freak: A Rick James Story!

- CLE

Do You Dish? Catch DJ HazMatt Weeknights ON TV!!!!

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close