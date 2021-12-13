Kierra Sheard & Husband Celebrated Anniversary With The Wedding She Always Wished For! [PHOTOS]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Singer Kierra Sheard and husband Jordan Kelly finally celebrated their one-year anniversary by having their big, gorgeous wedding they had always wished for, but didn’t get last year.

The couple shared their first “I do” back in December of 2020, but because of COVID restrictions, policies, and safety protocols, the couple kept their wedding small.

This year, Kierra Sheard went all out and created the fantasy wedding she always imagined. There was a fun photo booth (by Fancy Flash Photo Booth), a massive cake from Flour House Cakes & Co. and a performance from Faith Evans at the reception. She ended up passing the mic to Sheard, who sang down as usual, but this time, to her beau.

“The best thing about being married so far is the companionship,” she said at the time. “You know how it is on social media. You have all these opinions and people just saying what they want to say with no consideration of your heart or your feelings. And sometimes I have to just keep things in perspective and the way I keep things in perspective is by coming back home to my safe place, which is my husband. But the other beautiful thing is our relationship is mirroring to me the things I need to fix about myself to make it into heaven. So I’m learning that marriage is not just this beautiful Cinderalla love story, or happy after all…it really has everything to do with a God thing. So those are two things: having my safe place, which is my husband, knowing he’s gonna be down for me and I’m going to be down for him, and then the spiritual part of it. My prayer life because of my husband has gone way deeper. I thought I was already there but my husband just took it to a whole other level.”

