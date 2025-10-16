Listen Live
LeBron James Says He’ll “Fight, Crawl, Scratch, Bite” To Keep His Marriage, Social Media Digs Too Deep

Published on October 16, 2025

LeBron James is in the twilight years of his career, as he enters his 23rd season in the NBA.

While he holds the title of elder statesman and has a wealth of life experience to reflect on, he’s becoming more candid about his career and personal life.

King James was a recent guest on an episode of his wife Savannah‘s Everybody’s Crazy podcast, co-hosted by April McDaniel, alongside Kai Cenat, Fanum, and Taco, for a men-focused conversation.

He spoke about the troubles of dating and the importance of men and women feeling comfortable looking in the mirror and realizing they’ve done nothing wrong.

James does, however, give up some of the locker room conversation he’s had with his teammates over some “cutthroat, ruthless ass b-tches” they’re dating.

“Listen, I sit in the locker room and it’s a lot of women out here that’s now kind of flipped the script,” he adds. ” And there’s some homies out here that are trying to be good too, and they’re trying to figure it out.”

Cenat then jumps in to add that he’s also got a lot of friends in toxic situationships that they should leave, with Taco saying it’s because they’re scared to be alone.

That’s when James talks about how growing up in a single-parent household with no siblings makes him fight for his marriage. When faced with the idea of a crumbling marriage, James said he’d do anything to make sure his union stays solid.

“I know I don’t want to be alone, that’s for damn sure. If I got to fight, crawl, scratch, bite, whatever to keep mine, I got to keep it,” James said. “I’m an only child, single-parent household. But  I knew for sure.. And I met my homies for the first time.”

James adds that meeting his lifelong friends at a young age solidified how much he valued community and only felt that tenfold when he met Savannah, adding that the “Next time I’m alone, you know, I’m going to be up underneath.”
See social media’s reaction to James opening up about the harsh reality of marriage below.

