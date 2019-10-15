LeBron James Seemingly Sides With China, NBA Twitter Calls Him A Sellout

LeBron James inserted himself in the middle of the ongoing tensions between the NBA and China after calling out Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey’s “misinformed” tweet. James’ comment on the matter seemingly has him siding with the communist nation and many are calling the Lakers great a sellout.

James spoke with reporters Monday night (October 14) after being asked about Morey’s tweet. His response was shocking to many who thought the typically outspoken player would take a different direction. In answering a reporter if Morey’s tweet should lead to some actions towards the general manager, James essentially said that Morey wasn’t educated on the matter of the Hong Kong protests but did state he didn’t want to get into a feud with him.

LeBron James on if Daryl Morey should be reprimanded for his tweet pic.twitter.com/6hCE8vCyNn — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) October 15, 2019

Since James’ statement has gone out and reported on by various news outlets, the future NBA Hall of Famer’s name has been trending on Twitter with less than savory remarks about his observation of Morey’s tweet and the prickly situation in China. There is also a lot of “Go ‘Murrica!” types reacting to this as James and the NBA bowing down to communism, which is an arguable point at best.

We’ve got the best of those replies below. We also have James’ tweets clarifying his statements as well.

Let me clear up the confusion. I do not believe there was any consideration for the consequences and ramifications of the tweet. I’m not discussing the substance. Others can talk About that. — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 15, 2019

My team and this league just went through a difficult week. I think people need to understand what a tweet or statement can do to others. And I believe nobody stopped and considered what would happen. Could have waited a week to send it. — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 15, 2019

