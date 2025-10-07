LeBron Trolled America Again — This Time With a Glass of Hennessy

After twenty-three years in the NBA, everyone thought that LeBron James’ “second announcement” was going to be a retirement announcement. Turns out that LeBron’s second announcement was nothing more than a Hennessy ad.

Yahoo Sports reports that more than an hour before the scheduled announcement, the liquor brand Hennessy posted an advertisement featuring King James for the Hennessy V.S.O.P Limited Edition by LeBron James.

“It’s an honor to continue this partnership with Hennessy,” James said in the press release. Our first collection was about a shared pursuit of excellence and boundary pushing, and this new limited edition is another chapter in that story. The design features my crowning gesture, which is special for me and stands for celebration and connection. That’s what this bottle is made for.” This is not the first time James and Hennessy have teamed up for an advertisement. Some fans were obviously very upset.

Unfortunately, those fans who ran out here to buy tickets believing that this might be the star forward’s last season, and paid crazy prices for them, are going to have to eat those costs, because James isn’t going anywhere.

Basically, LeBron James trolled America. But, he only got us because he did this before. Who can forget the nationally televised, overhyped original “decision” in which ESPN broadcast James’ decision to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Miami Heat.

The phrase “I’m taking my talents to…” became a part of the lexicon.

Even James had to admit he was trolling by posting three simple emojis on social media:

James trolled the sports world because we all know retirement is around the corner and “LeBron was able to get with this troll because he knew people would believe it is a realistic possibility. He has hinted that he doesn’t know how much longer he will play in the NBA and has flirted with retirement before,” Yahoo Sports reports.

James recently noted that he won’t be in the league long enough to play with both of his sons, Bronny and Bryce James. Bronny is currently signed to the Los Angeles Lakers with his dad and Bryce recently debuted with the Arizona.

While James may have found the joke funny, many fans on social media were just relieved that the King will be back for another season.

