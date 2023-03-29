CLOSE

Peacock has just released the trailer for the newmovie Shooting Stars, and Ohioans may recognize some of the film’s backdrops!

Shooting Stars is a major motion picture biopic about the young life of NBA legend LeBron James. It tells the story of the bond he had with his high school teammates on their incredible run to win a championship in 2003.

“People think they know my story, but this is our story,” LeBron said in the trailer.

LeBron James is a four-time NBA champion, two-time Olympic gold medalist, plus the all-time leading point scorer in the NBA. But before any of that took place, he was “just a kid from Akron”. This film tells the story of his life in Ohio before he blew up to become an international celebrity.

According to FOX 8, the film was shot “in areas of Cleveland Heights, Akron and Canton”.

The film features Caleb McLaughlin from Stranger Things, Avery S. Wills, Jr. from Swagger, and Khalil Everage from Cobra Kai. It was directed by Chris Robinson, who directed ATL in 2006, in addition to an impressive array of projects, including episodes of Grown-ish and Black-ish.

According to the first look of the film in a statement released by NBC:

Set in the 1990s, the film is a dramatization of the years when James and his three best friends declared themselves the “Fab Four” of their team. Their bond is so strong on the court because it was a brotherhood off the court. So, when their partnership is threatened by Lil Dru being forced onto junior varsity, the whole gang switches schools to be able to play varsity together.

To see the entire press release from NBC, [click here].

Check out the trailer for LeBron James’ brand new movie Shooting Stars below, and keep scrolling to see some reactions to the brand new trailer!

Some information for this post came from FOX 8, to see their report, [click here].

LeBron’s Biopic ‘Shooting Stars’ Filmed in Akron, Cleveland Heights & Canton was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com