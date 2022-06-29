Mom Goes Viral For Dragging Baby Father Over Only Feeding His Son

CLOSE

Well, that escalated quickly.

A mom recorded a now-viral video with the intention of ‘exposing’ her child’s father. As the video opens, the mother rants about how her BD, of which they share just one child, comes by every day with McDonald’s for his son. Her issue, however, is that he never has enough food for the rest of her children.

“Every day my baby daddy come here with one f*cking meal for my child!” she proclaims. “But I have three other kids! We only have one kid together but he only wanna come and bring one thing of McDonald’s. What about my other kids?”

The video has sparked widespread controversy all across the internet.

As the man approaches the door with the food a full-fledged argument breaks out.

“What about yo other kids?! They ain’t mine!” he counters.

“OK! But them your kid’s siblings though!” she shouts back.

The argument carries on for several minutes before she ultimately accepts the food, just to toss it onto the ground right in front of him. They snap back and forth at each other as he gets back into his car and drives away.

So, who’s side are you on? Arguments can be made that she isn’t wrong in not wanting her other children to feel left out. But a lot of the comments online also side with the father, stating that, basically, those other children aren’t his responsibility.

Check out some of our favorite online comments below!

