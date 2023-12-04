NBA YoungBoy & Joe Budden Got Beef, Birdman Involved

CLOSE

Birdman, who comes across as someone who isn’t about the funnies, issued a warning to retired rapper turned top podcaster, Joe Budden. The Cash Money Records honcho told Budden to halt his critiques of NBA YoungBoy and leave the Louisiana rapper alone, this after YoungBoy shared some thoughts too.

On episode 680 of The Joe Budden Podcast, the cast spoke briefly about the latest single from NBA YoungBoy, which turned into a moment for Budden to express his disdain for the rapper, who is currently on house arrest in Utah. Among the rappers of his generation, YoungBoy has a lengthy discography despite his relative youth and a highly supportive fanbase.

Although Birdman hails from New Orleans, YoungBoy has expressed sincere admiration for the mogul and explained that the pair are friends despite hailing from two different cities in their home state. That connection was on full display after the New Orleans boss took to Instagram Stories and sternly told Budden to back off from commenting on his young colleague.

“@JOEBUDDEN YOU F*KIN WITH SOMETHIN YOU SHOULD LEAVE ALONE,” read a portion of the message, which features an image of YoungBoy’s fiery response to Budden in which he also took a dig at the “Pump It Up” star’s sexual prowess along with telling Budden to not “rat” on him and inviting him to Gravedigger Mountain, which is presumably where the rapper lives in the Beehive State.

As one can imagine, NBA YoungBoy’s fanbase is giving Joe Budden the business due to the fact that he’s no longer an official Hip-Hop artist. Some on the other side are saying that because Budden was indeed nice in his day, he has a right to his opinion. Further, some are wondering why the opinion of a, in their words, failed rapper, has artists reacting in this fashion.

