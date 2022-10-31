Need a New Job in Northeast Ohio For the Holidays? Try These 10 Places!

As the holiday season approaches more and more people are looking for additional income. Some employers, coincidentally, are also looking to boost their staffing numbers during the most stressful shopping time of the year.
Job hiring websites are great places to find employers looking to hire good people for seasonal work. Today (October 31) we’ve checked at SimplyHired.com to share 10 places that are looking to hire for the holidays!
Keep scrolling to see all 10! If you’ve got a place that you know is hiring be sure to let us know by dropping a comment!
1. Amazon Warehouse WorkerSource:Getty
The Amazon Warehouse in Brooklyn, Ohio is looking for warehouse workers to start by November 22. Benefits include health, dental and disability insurance. If you’re interested in applying, [click here].
2. Bath and Body Works Seasonal Sales AssociateSource:Getty
Bath and Body Works in the Steelyard Commons is looking for seasonal sales associates. Responsiblities would be helping customers find the right products and providing good customer service. Employees would get store discounts! To apply, [click here].
3. Nike Near PincrestSource:Getty
If you’re at least 18 years old you could make $15 an hour working at Nike! They’re looking for a retail sales associate in Orange, Ohio. If you want to apply, [click here].
4. Target is Hiring Multiple Different PositionsSource:Getty
Everybody’s favorite store is hiring for the holiday season! The Steelyard Commons, University Heights, and Woodmere stores are looking to fill several positions, including Inbound, Front of Store Associate, General Merchandise, and more! [Click here] to apply!
5. Delta AirlineSource:Getty
For an hourly wage of $15.67 and the benefit of profit sharing, Delta is looking for a ticket/gate agent! For your chance to be the first one to greet customers for a major airline, [click here]!
6. MarshallsSource:Getty
Role models with good customer service skills are encouraged to apply at retail giant Marshalls! They’re hiring for part-time work that could potentially last further than the holiday season. To apply [click here]!
7. Amazon Delivery DriverSource:Getty
For a minimum $18.50/hr and a chance for a $2000 sign-on bonus, you could deliver packages for Amazon! With part-time, full-time and seasonal positions available, get your application started by [clicking here]!
8. Williams-Sonoma Inc. Customer Care CentersSource:Getty
Prefer working from home?! You have that option with Williams-Sonoma Inc! Get paid trying and a 40% discount once you’re hired as a customer service rep from the comfort of your own home! To apply [click here].
9. Cleveland Metroparks ZooSource:Getty
The gift shop at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is looking for seasonal employment! Good candidates may have great customer service skills and cash-handling experience. [Click here] to apply!
10. GameStopSource:Getty
Multiple area locations of GameStop are now hiring seasonal sales representatives! If you have a love for video games and can work in a fast-paced environment with a rotating schedule then you should apply today! [Click here] to access their application!