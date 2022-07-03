CLOSE

The fashion is still taking center stage at Essence Fest. Celebrities are buzzing all around New Orleans having fun and looking fly. Stars like Tabitha Brown and Tiffany Haddish are bringing the bright hues to events, and we can’t get enough.

If you’re in need of inspiration for your next summer event, you can definitely get it from Essence Fest. Some of our favorite Black celebrities have been spotted in colorful prints, classy sets, and body-hugging dresses. And we are here for it all! Check out how a few other celebs styled it up for Essence weekend.

Nia Long, Tabitha Brown, Tamron Hall, Tiffany Haddish And More Are Snatched At Essence Fest was originally published on hellobeautiful.com