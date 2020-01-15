Lori Harvey celebrated 23 years’ of life this week and she brought in her personal new year internationally. The beauty is currently in Jamaica celebrating her rotation around the sun. The daughter of Steve and Marjorie Harvey didn’t go alone! She’s on the island with several of her famous friends including actress Ryan Destiny, singer Normani, model Jordyn Woods, model Winnie Harlow, and Emily B.’s daughter, Taina Williams.
Harvey recently went public with her relationship with the rapper Future. The 37-year-old rapper posted a photo with Harvey in the pool, in Jamaica. He captioned the image, “Life is good.” We’re curious if he’s funding this trip!
The young ladies have posted a series of sexy swim shots to Instagram and it’s just hot and haute! Whether it’s Normani in a Chanel swimsuit or Jordyn Woods wearing an affordable Maya Swim bikini, the girls are making us want to book a vacation STAT!
Keep clicking to see these sexy swimwear photos and get some inspo for your summer beach ensembles!
Normani, Jordyn Woods And More Of Young Black Hollywood Is In Jamaica Celebrating Lori Harvey’s Birthday was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. LORI HARVEY
Lori Harvey is celebrating her 23rd birthday! She’s currently in Jamaica and her and her celebrity friends are sharing super hot swimsuit shots!
2. LORI HARVEY
In a Dior swimsuit.
3. JORDYN WOODS
In Matte Collection.
4. JORDYN WOODS
We’re wild about this print!
5. JORDYN WOODS
Sneaker style.
6. JORDYN WOODS
In Maya Swim.
7. JORDYN WOODS
We love this gold bikini!
8. JORDYN WOODS AND NORMANI
Friends that slay together…
9. JORDYN WOODS AND NORMANI
….are stylish together!
10. NORMANI
Normani in Chanel.
11. NORMANI
Wearing the blues, not feeling it!
12. WINNIE HARLOW
Winnie Harlow is on the trip as well to celebrate Lori Harvey.
13. WINNIE HARLOW
Winnie Harlow has Jamaican roots.
14. WINNIE HARLOW
We love this crotchet Jamaican monokini!
15. WINNIE HARLOW
Ah Jamaican bad gyal.
16. RYAN DESTINY
Actress Ryan Destiny serving us poolside fashion.
17. RYAN DESTINY
A vibe and a view.
18. TAINA WILLIAMS
Emily B.’s daughter is up in the mix as well! We love she’s rocking a Pretty Little Thing swimsuit.
19. TAINA WILLIAMS
She posed in this little white dress.
20. TAINA WILLIAMS
She also rocked a Fashion Nova swimsuit. =
21. TAINA WILLIAMS
In Matte Collection.
22. TAINA WILLIAMS
Taina brought her boo G Herbo.