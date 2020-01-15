Lori Harvey celebrated 23 years’ of life this week and she brought in her personal new year internationally. The beauty is currently in Jamaica celebrating her rotation around the sun. The daughter of Steve and Marjorie Harvey didn’t go alone! She’s on the island with several of her famous friends including actress Ryan Destiny, singer Normani, model Jordyn Woods, model Winnie Harlow, and Emily B.’s daughter, Taina Williams.

Harvey recently went public with her relationship with the rapper Future. The 37-year-old rapper posted a photo with Harvey in the pool, in Jamaica. He captioned the image, “Life is good.” We’re curious if he’s funding this trip!

The young ladies have posted a series of sexy swim shots to Instagram and it’s just hot and haute! Whether it’s Normani in a Chanel swimsuit or Jordyn Woods wearing an affordable Maya Swim bikini, the girls are making us want to book a vacation STAT!

Keep clicking to see these sexy swimwear photos and get some inspo for your summer beach ensembles!

Normani, Jordyn Woods And More Of Young Black Hollywood Is In Jamaica Celebrating Lori Harvey’s Birthday was originally published on hellobeautiful.com