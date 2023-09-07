On This Day September 7, 1963: Eazy-E Was Born

CLOSE

On March 26, 1995, the world lost a LEGEND of West Coast hip-hop, Eric Wright, who was best known as Eazy-E. Born today September 7, 1963, Eazy-E’s legacy continues to influence and shape hip-hop, leaving a mark on music and culture.

As a founding member of N.W.A., Eazy-E played a role in introducing gangsta rap to the mainstream. His raw, careless, and blunt lyrics, delivered with charisma, shed light on the harsh realities of life in Compton, California. Tracks like “Straight Outta Compton” and “Boyz-n-the-Hood” not only defined an era but also sparked conversations about social injustice, inequality, and police brutality, especially on the West Coast.

Beyond his music, Eazy-E was an entrepreneur who co-founded Ruthless Records and worked alongside other legends and entrepreneurs like Dr. Dre and Ice Cube. His influence can be felt in the careers of countless artists today who followed in his footsteps, taking his style and crafting something of their own.

Eazy-E’s untimely death from AIDS at the age of 31 was a harsh reminder of how serious the epidemic was at the time. In remembrance, we celebrate his contributions to hip-hop on this day, his birthday. Eazy-E’s impact still remains important to this world today. Happy Birthday, E! Check out some of his bangin hits below!

