Queen Muva Is Here! 12 Times ‘Pose’s’ Dominique Jackson Slayed The Red Carpet

Now that season 2 of my favorite show Pose is FINALLY on Netflix, let me be the first to say, I miss my Mother of The Year

Elektra last season had a lot going on: she’s working at Indochine, but also as a Dominatrix; one of her clients died and she had to cocoon his body and house him in her apartment; she started her own killer house (the House of Wintour, named after Vogue EIC Anna Wintour); and she is still reading the girls for filth, especially that white woman who tried it in episode 9.

I was living for every second of it.

But it’s impossible to talk about Elektra without paying homage to the woman who plays her flawlessly: Dominique Jackson!

The stunning transgender actress, who was born in Trinidad & Tobago is a force to be reckoned with. Immigrating to the U.S., Jackson has come a long way from past bouts of homelessness, substance abuse and trauma. But she has survived and after years in the ballroom scene and a stint on the short-lived show Strut, she is becoming a household name…and I love to see it!

I also love seeing her win like she did in a recent spread in Marie Claire, where sis is giving all the glamour and high-fashion!

Take a look:

In the article, she opens about the importance of being an out and visible Black trans woman but is clear that that “political act” also has its disadvantages, especially when it comes to her safety.

“When people come up to me, I don’t know if they’re going to stab me, shoot me. Those three seconds of an approach are very scary,” she says recalling an incident on the train where a fan came up to her. She now admits, she has hired a bodyguard.

“It’s very expensive for me now, because I don’t feel safe just running around the streets like nothing,” she admits.

Despite the current state of Black America, including the deaths of two Black trans women—Riah Melton and Dominique “Rem’Mie” Fells, along with that violent attack against a Black trans woman in Minnesota, Iyanna Dior—Jackson is trying to look at the 2020 Election with some sense of hope, telling Marie Claire, “I’ve always felt like the current administration was a slingshot that probably we all needed. Because in a slingshot you have to be pulled way back before you can be catapulted forward.”

While Pose is sadly on a temporary production hiatus (THANKS CORONAVIRUS), Jackson is so grateful that the show was renewed and continues to be welcomed with opened arms.

“It spoke volumes to how the world perceived us, to how FX felt about us, and to how important this show was, how our lives really did matter.”

Once again, I just adore this woman, and while it looks like we won’t be seeing another season of Pose until 2021, you don’t have until then to get your muva Elektra fix, just feast your eyes on this gallery of Dominique’s best red carpet lewks:

Queen Muva Is Here! 12 Times ‘Pose’s’ Dominique Jackson Slayed The Red Carpet was originally published on hellobeautiful.com