Red Carpet Rundown: Celebrity Looks We Love From The Academy Museum Gala

Keke’s ensemble was everything. Looking like a life-size Barbie doll, Leo’s mother donned a blue strapless Monique Lhuillier gown with a crisscrossed ruched bustier and rosette-filled skirt. Her hair bounced in Farrah Fawcett feathered flips and curls in a gorgeous fall and winter shade of amber brown.

Her makeup enhanced her natural high cheekbones and sparkling eyes. And she topped off her outfit with a youthful nude lip color and oversized hoops.

Keke was one of our favorite stars wearing some of the season’s hottest trends in formal wear at the 2023 Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles. The gala – an annual fundraising event for the museum’s public programming and exhibits – definitely brought out the style and star power.

The cast of ‘The Color Purple’ and other celebrities at the 2023 Academy Museum Gala

Throughout the fabulous night, stars greeted each other, smiled at cameras, and walked down the event’s red and pink carpet. The event is said to be an essential “ pit stop ” on the way to the Oscars, as many stars who attend are contending for top movie nods next year.

Dolce & Gabbana gown, showing us she is aging backward. The Color Purple star Taraji P. Henson joined her in wearing a shade of the bold color with an off-the-shoulder, detailed bustier gown from Zuhair Murad. To that end, the leading ladies of the anticipated The Color Purple dazzled on the carpet. Oprah Winfrey shined in a liquid, sequins long-sleeved purplegown, showing us she is aging backward. The Color Purple starjoined her in wearing a shade of the bold color with an off-the-shoulder, detailed bustier gown from

Fantasia Barrino and Danielle Brooks paired in black. Danielle wore a black voluminous gown – with pockets – from a designer she wears frequently, Christian Siriano. While Fantasia opted for a sexier look with a black mesh Dolce & Gabbana dress and an exaggerated fur, feathered collar. Movie actressesandpaired in black. Danielle wore a black voluminous gown – with pockets – from a designer she wears frequently,. While Fantasia opted for a sexier look with a black meshdress and an exaggerated fur, feathered collar.

Celebrities light up the 2023 Academy Museum Gala pink and red carpet.

A-listers spotted include Zoe Kravitz, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lupita Nyong’o, Gayle King, Tracee Ellis Ross, and more. See our gallery of celebrity red carpet looks from the night.

