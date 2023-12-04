Red Carpet Rundown: Top Looks From The London Premiere Of Beyoncé’s ‘RENAISSANCE’ Film

CLOSE

Jourdan Dunn is a model of RENAISSANCE!

The supermodel was one of many celebs who came through to the London premiere of Beyoncé‘s RENAISSANCE film on November 30 in high fashion couture. Picture after picture from the night we can’t get enough of her cozy, futuristic look.

Jourdan was among many celebrities dazzling the international carpet in honor of Queen Bey. She rocked an on-theme Jean Paul Gaultier look straight from the designer’s 2019 runway. The ensemble included a black harem-pant jumpsuit with a funky silver buckle chest detail and an oversized black puffer-style bubble coat. Jourdan accessorized the out-of-this-world look with simple silver jewelry.

Jourdan’s beauty choices were toned down to ensure her outfit shined. Her hair was in a sleek topknot bun. And she paired soft glam and bronzed cheekbones with a nude lip.

Beyonce slays in two designers during the London RENAISSANCE film premiere.

The Cozy Queen chose Thom Browne for her red-carpet moment. She glided down in a black peekaboo dress with shiny details and a train. Her shoes were avant-garde booties, and her hair was half-up, half-down with soft curls.

The 42-year-old’s look to her after-party brought the heat, glitz, and glam up a notch with a silver and royal blue jeweled one-piece from Balmain. Beyonce sparkled from head to toe.

“She’s cold,” Beyonce with Blue Ivy on the RENAISSANCE carpet.

Beyonce also shared a beautiful moment with Blue Ivy on the red carpet. Her mother, Tina Knowles, is among others who’ve shared cell phone videos of the two taking pictures.

See the touching moment below.

Beyonce’s celebrity friends understood the RENAISSANCE assignment.

Photographers caught other celebrity favorites and high-profile attendees at Beyonce’s star-studded European soiree. Taylor Swift – said to have flown from Kansas City to London – was captured rocking a silver sequin gown. “Destiny’s Child” member and fashion killer Michelle Williams was seen in a silver bodycon dress with side ruching. And Vogue’s Edward Enninful was all smiles in pictures wearing a black suit.

See our top looks below.

Red Carpet Rundown: Top Looks From The London Premiere Of Beyoncé’s ‘RENAISSANCE’ Film was originally published on hellobeautiful.com