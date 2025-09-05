Rest In Peace: Rolling Ray’s Most Iconic TV Moments

Social media star, reality icon, and viral sensation Raymond “Rolling Ray” Harper has tragically passed away at the age of 28. Known for his unapologetic authenticity, sharp wit, and coining the viral catchphrase “Purr,” Ray was more than just a meme; he was a cultural force.

An official statement has yet to be shared on Ray’s Instagram page, but his mother confirmed the news to TMZ. Zeus Network also wrote a tribute about the outspoken star’s passing. Ray famously executive-produced the 2022 reality TV show Bobby I Love You, Purr on the network.

“Gone way too soon. #RestInPeace to the BIG-hearted, most Raw, & Real FRIEND & #Zeus Star #RaymondHarper aka @iamrollingray,” the network wrote in an emotional tribute shared on Sept. 3. “Your Laughter, Light, & Loving Spirit will Live on FOREVER! ♾️ From #BobbyILoveYouPurrr to #TheConversation, you were Unapologetically & Authentically your TRUEST Self. From your ZEUS Fam, we Love, Thank, & will Miss you Always!”

Cardi B also paid tribute to the late star on X. Ray was a huge fan of the Grammy-winning rapper.

“Rolling Ray was a menace lmaoo… but he changed soo much and became so positive,” Cardi wrote on Tuesday. “I know that soul made it to heaven…You will truly be missed BIG PURRRR!!!”

The exact cause of Ray’s passing remains unknown. He had been living with paralysis and used a wheelchair. Over the years, Ray faced several serious health challenges, including severe burns from a fire in 2021, as well as COVID-19 and pneumonia in 2022, PEOPLE noted. Most recently, in August 2024, he was treated for pneumonia and a blood infection.

As tributes pour in from friends, fans, and platforms like Zeus Network, we’re remembering Rolling Ray through his most unforgettable moments. From Catfish to Divorce Court, here are four times Ray left his mark on pop culture forever.

1. “I don’t walk, I roll baby!” Goes Viral on “Divorce Court.” Rolling Ray famously appeared on a 2019 episode of Divorce Court with Judge Lynn Toler and brought his iconic sass, side-eyes, and one-liners onto the show. During the episode, he hilariously called Judge Toler “Miss Tolerrr” and clapped back, with the line “I don’t walk, I roll, baby,” when the court bailiff asked if he would be walking away with a win. It was a moment in court TV history that will never be forgotten. 2. “I Roll Around B*tches Like You” – “The Conversation” Only Rolling Ray could enter a confrontation in a wheelchair and still dominate the room. On the 2021 Zeus Network special, The Conversation: Bobby Lytes & Rolling Ray, the iconic reality TV star delivered clapbacks that echoed across social media. His most iconic line? “I roll around b*tches like you.” 3. “Purr” Sends Fans Into Laughter On ‘Divorce Court with Judge Faith Jenkins” Before it was in everyone’s captions, “Purr” was Rolling Ray’s signature affirmation. He brought the phrase mainstream with his viral appearance on a 2021 episode of Divorce Court with Judge Faith Jenkins, after the judge began to call out his court opponent. But that wasn’t the only moment that had fans laughing around the world. Ray’s courtroom flair, exaggerated expressions, and no-nonsense attitude made people double over in laughter and share clips on repeat from the funny episode. 4. Rolling Ray Roasts Camyonce On “Catfish: Trolls” Ray first broke out on MTV’s Catfish: Trolls in 2018, going toe-to-toe with Camyonce, who accused him of being an internet troll. It was messy and Rolling Ray at his rawest. In the intense moment Ray famously accused Camyonce of being a “basic b*tch.” He even took a shot at Charlamagne tha God, who was appearing alongside Camyonce while serving as a guest host. “When basic bitches link up, it’s for the broke connection,” Ray told the duo on the viral episode. Name a more savage quote — we’ll wait.