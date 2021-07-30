CLOSE
Revisit The Best Laurence Fishburne Scenes On His 60th Birthday

Born in Augusta, Georgia on July 30, 1961, Laurence Fishburne left the South at an early age following his parent’s divorce. Raised in the New York City borough of Brooklyn, Laurence – then known as Larry – earned his first acting role in 1973, on the ABC soap opera One Life To Live.

In 1979 he landed a spot in the Vietnam war classic Apocalypse Now. He furthered his craft during the 80s, performing on television and stage. By the second half of the decade, he’d appeared in many movies that went on to become classics including School Daze, The Cotton Club and Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-winning film, The Color Purple.

Known for his recognizable voice, strong onscreen presence and ability to take on roles both large and small, Fishburne’s profile continued to rise throughout the 90s and 2000s. Now, on his 60th birthday, we are celebrating an actor who is as versatile as he is dedicated to bringing out the best in every performance he takes on.

“It’s funny, a lot of people think I take myself seriously because I come off so serious sometimes. But it’s not that I take myself seriously, I take what I do seriously.” – Laurence Fishburne

Check out some of the most iconic roles starring Laurene Fishburne in the gallery below.

1. The Professor Gives A Lesson (Higher Learning)

2. “Tax Man Comin'” (Black-ish)

3. The College Experience (School Daze)

4. I Don’t Leave Witnesses (King of New York)

5. Furious Styles Speech (Boyz N The Hood)

6. Ike Becomes A Monster (What’s Love Got To Do With It)

7. Big Words (Akeelah and the Bee)

8. Theodore Brassel vs Ethan Hunt (Mission Impossible III)

9. Get This Man a Gun (John Wick 2)

10. Thanks For Walking Me Home (Hoodlum)

