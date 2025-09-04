Listen Live
Say My Name, Say My Nameee: 37 Songs That Mention Beyoncé

Published on September 4, 2025

Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter turns 44 on September 4th, and let’s keep it a buck… she’s been that girl for decades.

Baby Bey dominated Houston talent shows, then hit the ground running with Girls Tyme and later… the incomparable Destiny’s Child. Now, the wife, mother, and businesswoman is doing everything her way, on her own time. Beyoncé is one of the most powerful names in music and culture; she has reached a level most artists can only ever dream about.

At this point, her name isn’t just “famous”, it’s a stamp of greatness. Synonymous with both living and dead legends.

That’s why you’ll hear it pop up in songs again and again. Across years of hip-hop, R&B, and pop, artists continuously drop the Queen’s name. Mostly to honor, celebrate, or fawn over her in some sense. Other times… it’s not always so positive. But, that’s what happens when you’re thee go-to reference!

Think about it: how many artists get name-checked in music the way she does? Very few. But Beyoncé is so ingrained in music and culture that it feels natural.

She’s a muse, a measuring stick, and the industry’s main crush for 20+ years.

Beyoncé is in a league of her own. And with 44 years of life, nearly 30 years in the spotlight, and countless moments that changed music forever, she’s still showing us why her name carries so much weight.

Check out some songs that mention Queen Bey from the early 2000s to present day!

1. Lil Durk – My Beyoncé ft. Dej Loaf

2. Lil Wayne – Comfortable ft. Babyface

3. Kevin Gates – Yonce Freestyle feat. Sexyy Red & BG

4. Outkast – Hey Ya!

5. Big Sean – My Last ft. Chris Brown

6. MKTO – Classic

7. Drake – Girls Love Beyonce ft. James Fauntleroy

8. Blac Youngsta – Forever

9. Megan Thee Stallion – Freak Nasty

10. Aminé – Caroline

11. Ariana Grande – Hands on Me ft. A$AP Ferg

12. Tyler, The Creator – 911 / Mr. Lonely

13. Usher – I Don’t Mind ft. Juicy J

14. JID – Stars ft. Yasiin Bey

15. Trina – Single Again

16. 50 Cent – Follow My Lead ft. Robin Thicke

17. Nicki Minaj – Buy A Heart

18. Tobe Nwigwe – EAT

19. JAY Z – All Around the World

20. Lil Wayne – Get Something

21. The Game – Wouldn’t Get Far ft. Kanye West

22. Max B – You Gotta Love It ft. Cam’ron

23. Eminem – No Apologies

24. Fifth Harmony – Brave Honest Beautiful

25. J. Cole – I Really Mean It (Freestyle)

26. PARTYNEXTDOOR, Drake – LASERS

27. Kendrick Lamar – Beyoncé

28. Megan Thee Stallion – Bae Goals

29. Rick Ross – Kyrie

30. Missy Elliot – Meltdown

31. Pitbull – Day Drinking ft. Heymous Molly

32. JAY Z – Beach Is Better

33. Vybz Kartel – Beyoncé Wine

34. Cardi B – Money Bag

35. Sam Smith – I’m Not The Only One ft. A$AP Rocky

36. Panic! At The Disco – (F*** A) Silver Lining

37. Ledisi – My Baby Just Cares For Me

