Listen Live
Celebrity

Simone Biles Said She “Broke Down” After The Backlash Her Husband Got For Calling Himself “The Catch,” Social Media Reacts

Published on April 22, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude banner
CLOSE

Los Angeles Lakers v Houston Rockets

Source: Carmen Mandato / Getty


So, do y’all remember last year when Simone Biles‘ husband, NFL safety Jonathan Owensappeared on The Pivot podcast and implied that he was “the catch” in his and Biles’ relationship and that he didn’t know who the Olympic gold medalist he married was before they started dating? Remember how a short clip of that episode caused fans of Biles on Pro-ex X (formerly Bitter Twitter) to go full fire and brimstone on Owens, who they decided was a walking red flag whom Biles needed to divorce ASAP?

Well, Simone is now opening up about how she felt about all of the harsh words aimed at her husband for what many believed was nothing more than a little harmless self-bragging that did not downplay the gymnast’s accomplishments or imply that she isn’t also a “catch.”

On Tuesday, Biles said during an appearance on podcaster Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast that, while she initially found the non-troversy behind her husband’s remarks amusing, eventually, the backlash got so fierce she was bothered by it to the point where she was brought to tears.

From the Grio:

“First of all, that interview had nothing to do with me,” Biles said of her husband’s conversation with “The Pivot” podcast, sharing that she believes people were upset Owens didn’t include her in the interview. “But he has to have his moments too, and I let him have it.”

“He never said I wasn’t a catch,” Biles continued. “He said he was a catch because he is. I’ve never met a man like him. A lot of people that meet him are like, oh my gosh. I want a man like that, like Jonathan.”

The Olympian said she “thought it was hilarious what people were saying — ‘Divorce him, divorce him,’” but then it started to hurt her feelings, and she “broke down” one night.

“That really hurt that they were talking about my husband like that,” Biles admitted, People reported. “Because for me, it’s like talk about me all you want, but don’t come for my family.”

Listen: On social media, we often have fun with celebrity gossip, especially when there’s a juicy story out there like one about a man who doesn’t want to give his famous and beloved wife her flowers because of his own insecurities. But it’s very possible that this story wasn’t that and a lot of people were out here projecting on Owens and Biles over what was actually a pretty innocuous interview.

Just saying, folks can be too quick sometimes, and in Biles’ case, maybe some of her protective fans did more harm than good.

See how social media is reacting to Biles finally addressing the comment below.

Simone Biles Said She “Broke Down” After The Backlash Her Husband Got For Calling Himself “The Catch,” Social Media Reacts  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

Trending
Beauty

H.E.R. Recently Had A 7-Hour Hair Transformation On Social Media – See Her Beautiful Results

blue siren on the police car during control in the city streets
Local

Ohio Women Take Dead Man To Bank To Steal His Money

Entertainment

Kash Doll Is Glowing While Celebrating Her Baby Sprinkle For Daughter Klarity

OHFA 2024 Lakeshore Branch
Home

2024 EmpowerOne Housing Seminar: REGISTER NOW!

Drainage in ditch
- CLE

LOCAL NEWS: Human Remains Discovered in City of Cleveland Sewer

Sam Sylk News

‘Insecure’ Music Playlist From Season 3 Episode 6 Released

Super Freak Music Survey
Entertainment

Win FREE Tickets To Super Freak: A Rick James Story!

- CLE

Do You Dish? Catch DJ HazMatt Weeknights ON TV!!!!

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close