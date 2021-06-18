LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

It’s that time of year where we’re showing gratitude to the men in our lives. And we couldn’t be more thankful for the men who raised us and love us unconditionally til this day.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

A gift and a card usually do the trick. But, if you don’t have the words to express how thankful you are for your father, you can let these songs speak for themselves.

Check out our Father’s Day playlist below.

See Also: A Father’s Day Message About My Non-Traditional Father

See Also: Happy Father’s Day! 21 Black Fathers We Love

Songs For Dad: A Father’s Day Playlist was originally published on magicbaltimore.com