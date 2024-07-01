Listen Live
Sprayground Announces Two Must Have Collaborations With Cheetos & ‘Minecraft’

Published on July 1, 2024

Sprayground Drops Collaborations With 'Minecraft' & Cheetos

Source: Sprayground / Minecraft


One thing you can always count on Sprayground to deliver is dope collaboration, and before the new school year arrives, the brand is back with new bags that will surely turn heads. 

Sprayground has announced two collaborations with the popular video game franchise Minecraft and Cheetos, everyone’s favorite snack.

The Minecraft collection has four backpack silhouettes featuring callbacks to the video game. Two bags feature Creeper-inspired designs, another has a mosaic featuring beloved Minecraft and Srayground characters, and another features the big boss, the Ender Dragon.

Sprayground x Minecraft Collaboration

Source: Sprayground / Minecraft


The Minecraft x Sprayground bags have all the features that fans of the brand have come to love, like a spacious main compartment, fleece-lined laptop sleeve, ergonomic mesh back padding, and more, ensuring both style and functionality.

The Minecraft collaboration will be available online and in exclusive boutiques worldwide this July 14, 2024, and you better move fast because, like the other collaborations, it will sell out quickly.

As for the other collaboration, if Minecraft isn’t your thing, then Sprayground’s collab with Cheetos might be your speed because it’s all that and a bag of chips.

This collaboration features the snack brand’s mascot, Chester Cheetah, standing out on a sleek black background.

Chester is his typical cool self on the bag, with his signature smirk, cool shades, and holding a green-eyed, silver shark with Chester’s signature slogan, “Dangerously Cheesy.”

Sprayground x Cheetos Collaboration

Source: Sprayground / Cheetos


The bag comes in exclusive Cheetos x Sprayground packing and begs you to rip it open like a bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

Unlike the Minecraft collection, the Cheetos collaboration is now available on Sprayground.com and exclusive boutiques worldwide.

You can see more photos of both collaborations in the gallery below.

Sprayground Announces Two Must Have Collaborations With Cheetos & 'Minecraft'  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1. Sprayground x Minecraft Collaboration

Sprayground x Minecraft Collaboration Source:Minecraft

Sprayground x Cheetos Collaboration cheetos,sprayground

2. Sprayground x Minecraft Collaboration

Sprayground x Minecraft Collaboration Source:Minecraft

Sprayground x Cheetos Collaboration cheetos,sprayground

3. Sprayground x Minecraft Collaboration

Sprayground x Minecraft Collaboration Source:Minecraft

Sprayground x Cheetos Collaboration cheetos,sprayground

4. Sprayground x Cheetos Collaboration

Sprayground x Cheetos Collaboration Source:Cheetos

Sprayground x Cheetos Collaboration cheetos,sprayground

