The Athletic Announces Award Results From Anonymous NBA Player Poll

Every year the NBA has their official awards ceremony, crowing the leauges top achievers across the league. As the players anticipation awaits, The Athletic provided us with an appetizer ‘players only’ league awards.

The official NBA awards voting process is conducted by key members of the sports media, including writers, broadcasters and media personalities. The Athletic took multiple players and officials from the league who remained anonymous, to give the publication their desired winner for said category.

The questions that The Athletic conducted in this anonymous survey included:

MVP

Greatest player of all-time

Most overrated player

Most underrated player

Best Defender

A player you’d least like to fight

Current coach you most want to play for

Current coach you least want to play for

A player to build a franchise with from scratch

Favorite Non-NBA athlete

The Athletic launched its first NBA player poll in 2019, with 127 players answering questions about league matters. According to The Athletic, players participated so honestly in the survey because of the anonymity they were granted. After COVID-19 brought the anonymous awards to an abrupt halt, three years went by until the publication was able to hold another popular player poll, which hit triple digits again last year (108 players).

Take a look at the winners from The Athletic 2024 Anonymous NBA Player Poll below!

