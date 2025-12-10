The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Updated Dec. 10th, 2025, 9:15 A.M.

The House is set for a Wednesday vote on a nine hundred billion dollar defense policy bill as lawmakers race to finalize the measure before the end of the year. The compromise package, unveiled Sunday night, spans more than three thousand pages and authorizes eight billion dollars more than the Trump administration originally requested.

House Speaker Mike Johnson praised the legislation, calling it a key step in advancing the administration’s Peace Through Strength agenda. The bill seeks to codify several Trump executive orders, strengthen border security, limit Pentagon diversity training efforts and invest in the defense industrial base.

Even with the bill’s history of bipartisan passage, political friction has surfaced. Republican Elise Stefanik recently criticized Johnson for initially blocking a measure that requires the FBI to alert Congress when it launches counterintelligence investigations into federal candidates. That language was added after their public dispute. Johnson has also faced pushback after a proposal to expand IVF coverage for military families was removed.

The bill authorizes active duty troop involvement at the United States and Mexico border and establishes development of a Golden Dome defensive system against aerial threats. It also grants service members a three point eight percent pay raise and bans transgender women from participating in women’s athletic programs at military academies.

The legislation includes four hundred million dollars in military aid for Ukraine in both twenty twenty six and twenty twenty seven. Another provision freezes part of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s travel budget until the Pentagon submits unedited footage of recent military strikes and overdue reports.

After the House vote, the bill will move to the Senate for approval.

