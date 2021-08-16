aretha franklin , hip hop , samples
The Queen’s Catalogue: Classic Hip-Hop Songs That Sample Aretha Franklin [Listen]

Posted 5 hours ago

Aretha Franklin at the 13th Annual Grammy Awards

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty

On this day in 2018, we lost a timeless voice. Known as “The Queen Of Soul,” Aretha Franklin became the first female performer inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. She was also ranked Number 1 on Rolling Stone’s list of “100 Greatest Singers of All Time.”

Last week, her life story made its way to the big screen. Featuring an all-star cast that includes Forest Whitaker, Mary J. Blige, Queen Latifah, Marlon Wayans and Jennifer Hudson as the icon herself, the film, appropriately titled RESPECT, chronicles the rise of Franklin’s career from a young girl performing in the choir to international superstardom.

As we celebrate the life of one of music’s finest, let’s take a look back at some of Aretha Franklin’s most beloved tracks, and the Hip-Hop records that drew inspiration from The Queen’s Catalogue.

1. The Song: “The Long And Winding Road”

2. The Sample: “The Life” – Styles P

3. The Song: Spirit In The Dark

4. The Sample: “School Spirit” Kanye West

5. The Song: “One Step Ahead”

6. The Sample: “Ms. Fat Booty” – Mos Def

7. The Song: “Rock Steady”

8. The Sample: “Jazzy Belle” – Outkast

9. The Song: “Call Me”

10. The Sample: “Selfish” – Slum Village

11. The OTHER Sample: “Call Me” – Big Sean

12. The Song “You Are My Sunshine”

13. The Sample: “Drop A Gem On Em”

14. The Song” Daydreaming”

15. The Sample: “Let’s Get Away” – TI

16. The Song: “A Song For You”

17. The Sample: “Last Dayz” – Onyx

18. The Song: “One Way Ticket”

19. The Sample: “I Remember” KRS ONE

20. The Song: “I Get High”

21. The Sample: “Joy” – Talib Kweli

