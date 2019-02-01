CLOSE
HomeBlack History Month

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

Posted February 1, 2019

Join us as we celebrate Black History Month with BlackAmericaWeb’s ten most interesting Little Known Black History Facts.

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. The Fultz quadruplets were the first surviving identical African-American quads.

The Fultz quadruplets were the first surviving identical African-American quads.

2. The Muse Brothers

The Muse Brothers

These twin brothers were a carnival attraction who gained a lot of attention with their unique look.

3. Gerald Lawson

Gerald Lawson

This engineer and inventor is the reason why disc-based home video games exist.

4. Frederick Jones

Frederick Jones

Frederick Jones was an inventor who was responsible for the creation of the cooling system on refrigerated trucks.

5. Fredi Washington

Fredi Washington

Fredi Washington was an actress who later got involved in the civil rights struggle.

6. Sarah Baartman

Sarah Baartman

Kim Kardashian referenced the “Hottentot” Venus in her backside bearing Paper magazine cover. Sarah Saartjie Baartman was exploited for her curves and put on display in Europe for many years.

7. Philippa Schuyler

Philippa Schuyler

Philippa Schuyler was a piano prodigy who had an unconventional upbringing and life.

8. Leonard Nimoy

Leonard Nimoy

Leonard Nimoy fought for equal pay for his Star Trek castmate Nichelle Nichols when he found out she was being paid less than the others.

9. The McKoy Twins

The McKoy Twins

The McKoy twins were conjoined twins who were put on display from childhood.

10. Sarah Rector

Sarah Rector

Sarah Rector was once the richest Black child in America.

Latest
32 items
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Here’s Who Served Up All…
 1 day ago
02.08.20
Moet & Chandon At The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Inside
Did Oprah & Gayle Mistaken Your Intelligence For…
 1 day ago
02.08.20
OZY Fest at Central Park
Jemele Hill Criticizes Snopp Dogg for Supporting Bill…
 2 days ago
02.07.20
EXCLUSIVE: Angelica Ross Says She Rocked Her Beautiful…
 2 days ago
02.07.20
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close