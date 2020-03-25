Tyler Perry Is Uplifting Us With #HesGotTheWholeWorldChallenge

We are all in this together family and as we are staying home and practicing social distancing ourselves in this war against the COVID-19 pandemic what better way to unite our selves then through the lyrical praises of GOD and that’s what Tyler Perry put his creative home juices to work on with his #HesGotTheWholeWorldChallenge.

According to Tyler Perry’s IG

It’s my hope that we add to this simple song in every language from every nation as we let it become a prayer for our whole world! God bless you today. And remember it’s all in God’s hands!

Amen!!

Check out the celebrities and just people like you and me from all over that are showing that #WeAreOne in this crisis by uplifting his words in PRAISE below.