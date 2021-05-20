Video Throwbacks: 5 Funniest Paul Mooney Moments From “Chappelle’s Show”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Paul Mooney’s contribution to the world of entertainment goes far beyond his professional career as a stand-up comedian. As a writer for hit shows like Sanford & Son, The Richard Pryor Show, In Living Color, Good Times and more, Mooney used his unique perspective to highlight the Black experience.

In 2003, Mooney was introduced to a new generation of viewers courtesy of Chappelle’s Show. The hit series had many memorable moments, and today we look back at the iconic series with a return to some of the best sketches featuring the comedic genius of Paul Mooney.

