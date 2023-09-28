When The Family Feuds: 10 Public Celebrity Sibling Beefs That Got Ugly

CLOSE

Anyone with a sibling can attest to the fact that sometimes, well, you just can’t stand each other. Whether it’s the lifelong competition of being seen as the favorite child or fighting to have a separate identity from someone who shares both your genes and jeans, sibling rivalries can feel like a rite of passage of sorts no matter how close the two of you end up becoming in the long run.

While we’re sure reality TV queens Kourtney and Kim Kardashian love each other unconditionally, as sisters should, the drama between them that recently played out in the season 4 premiere of The Kardashians on Hulu was enough to have us recommending some serious family counseling over in Calabasas.

In a now-viral clip from the episode, literally titled “You’re a Witch and I Hate You,” Kourtney ends her long-winded rant against Kim about misplaced animosity in their relationship by uttering that exact statement. It’s a pretty harsh exchange in terms of delivery, scathing even, but these two are well-known for going at it.

Of course, there’s also this infamous physical altercation from their Keeping Up With The Kardashian days:

In short, we can’t fault the Kardashian girls too much for putting their dirty laundry out there, especially being that Kim nor Kourtney are the first famous siblings to fight for all the world to see — not by a long shot! Most of them find their way back around and remember that family is the most important factor, but a few are still figuring it out or came to the hard conclusion that it’s better to just love from afar.

Take a look below at 10 similar celebrity sibling feuds that made us cringe at seeing kinfolk go to war with each other, yet also seemed relatable since we’ve all been there before. No judgement whatsoever:

