Whoopty Doo: 7 Things To Know About Young Thug’s New Album, ‘UY SCUTI’

Published on September 29, 2025

BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 - Red Carpet

Source: Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards / Getty

The wait is over, Young Thug stopped pump faking us and dropped his album, “UY SCUIT“.

First 24 hours, there have been mixed reactions to the album. Some day 1’s have been begging for Slime Season Thug to come out of hiding. Others enjoyed this new and improved version of him. In typical Thug fashion, he started off his rollout trolling his ex-opp, YFN Lucci, with an IG post saying, “F*ck YFN Lucci album, UY SCUTI Friday”.

As reported previously on Hip-Hop Wired, rumors from close sources to both Thug & Lucci confirmed that the beef was squashed and that music from the two is expected. So when Mr.650 Lucci dropped his tracklist on his IG story and Thugger was on track 11, “STILL WAITING.” the outside world’s jaws dropped. The two were beefing for a very long time and did not look like they were planning on peacing up anytime soon.

Back to Jeffrey, the usual collaborators were on here like 21 Savage, Travis Scott, & his boo (or ex-boo?) Mariah The Scientist.

What seemed to be the battery in the Cleveland Avenue native’s back was his first sit-down conversation with Big Bank on his podcast to clear the air on everything. Snitching allegations, allegedly cheating on his girl, Mariah The Scientist, & last but certainly not least, Gunna. The pinnacle of that interview which for many Thug fans can agree is when Bank asked Thug the million-dollar question, Where is the music my boy? 

That triggered him instantly, and he realized it’s been hard for him to do music because he no longer has his close friends with him anymore. Towards the end, he vowed to start dropping music and document his process for those to see his comeback story unfold.

A month later, and we finally have music. Check out some of Hip-Hop Wired’s takeaways from Thug’s “UY SCUTI” album. Whoopty doo..

1. Young Thug & YFN Lucci beef is OVER

2. Thug shuts down rumors of being Gay on “Pardon My Back”

Thanks for telling us for the millionth time Thug…

3. Young Thug gave Gunna his leftovers?

“Why would I cry over a b*tch I gave to Gunna police a**?”

4. Young Thug drops the “hard R”

5. Despite things seem shaky between Thug & Lil Baby, he made it on the album

Despite things seem shaky between Thug & Lil Baby, he made it on the album Source:Getty

We wonder if WHAM did, in fact, pick up the phone to Spider?

6. Young Thug’s album cover is…..yea

7. “Whoopty Doo” in fact did make the album cut

(unfortunately) 

