CLOSE
Home- CLE

Yasiel Puig Involved In Massive Brawl Minutes After Being Traded To The Cleveland Indians [VIDEO]

Posted July 30, 2019

Pittsburgh Pirates v Cincinnati Reds

Source: Andy Lyons / Getty


Yasiel Puig was involved in a massive brawl during the ninth inning of the Reds game Tuesday night after Cincinnati pitcher Amir Garrett charged at the Pirates dugout at Great American Ball Park.

Puig and Garrett were among multiple players and coaches ejected.

The fight took place moments after Yasiel Puig was traded from Cincinnati to the Cleveland Indians.

This is the second time Puig has been involved in an altercation between Cincinnati and Pittsburgh. Back in early April, Puig and Garrett were among five ejected after Pirates righty Chris Archer threw a 93 mph fastball behind Derek Dietrich’s back.

1.

2. Pittsburgh Pirates v Cincinnati Reds

Pittsburgh Pirates v Cincinnati Reds Source:Getty

CINCINNATI, OHIO – JULY 30: Yasiel Puig #66 of the Cincinnati Reds is restrained during a bench clearing altercation in the 9th inning of the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park on July 30, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

3. Pittsburgh Pirates v Cincinnati Reds

Pittsburgh Pirates v Cincinnati Reds Source:Getty

CINCINNATI, OHIO – JULY 30: Yasiel Puig #66 of the Cincinnati Reds is restrained during a bench clearing altercation in the 9th inning of the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park on July 30, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Latest
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish’s ‘bad guy’ Dethrones Lil Nas X’s…
 6 hours ago
08.20.19
But MAGA?: Kanye West’s Neighbors Call Cops Over…
 7 hours ago
08.20.19
Tracy Morgan Joins The Expanding Cast of ‘Coming…
 9 hours ago
08.20.19
Virgil Abloh Teases New Off-White Nike Dunk Collab
 10 hours ago
08.20.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close