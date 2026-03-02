This episode of Black Joy Blazers celebrates the legacy of Black people skilled in the craft of storytelling, including Oscar Micheaux, an early independent filmmaker and the first African American to direct a feature-length film (1919). Produced and distributed more than 40 films outside the Hollywood system; Tim Story, who became the first African American director to surpass $1 billion at the global box office, and director, producer, and choreographer Debbie Allen reshaped A Different World as a major cultural touchstone and has served as executive producer and director on Grey’s Anatomy since 2010.