Black Joy Blazers: Architects of the Arena celebrates athletes who didn’t just compete in the space, but turned competition into a platform. People like John Carlos and Tommie Smith, who raised their black-gloved fists during the national anthem, transformed a medal ceremony into a blueprint for athlete activism. Althea Gibson, who became the first Black woman to win Wimbledon and the first black player to win a Grand Slam title in tennis history. Bubba Wallace made NASCAR history while Surya Bonaly permanently sealed her place in the figure skating history books.

These athletes and more are celebrated in Black Joy Blazers: Architects of the Arena.