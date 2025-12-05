Listen Live

Chico Bean Talks Rigged Games, Jake Paul’s Rise, Athlete Scandals & Sports Betting Culture

Comedian and 85 South Show star Chico Bean joins The Fumble for a hilarious and unfiltered conversation about the state of modern sports. Chico weighs in on the dangers of sports betting, saying “everything’s rigged if I lose,” and calls out fans who gamble on Chinese ping pong and scream at their families over busted parlays . He also shares his thoughts on Jake Paul’s impact on boxing, why he respects the hustle, and how social media is rewriting the business side of the sport. From athlete scandals to cultural commentary, Chico dives deep into why some players risk everything, the psychology of fame, and what happens when athletes grow up shielded from real-world consequences. He also talks about DC vs. North Carolina hoopers, Matt Rife’s comedy influence, and why he’d pick Ray J over Tyrese and Soulja Boy on a 15-hour road trip.

