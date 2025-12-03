Listen Live

Did Dillon Gabriel’s Fiancé Break WAG Code?

College football fans are debating whether Dillon Gabriel’s fiancé crossed a line after she was spotted on the sidelines appearing to critique team strategy and coaching decisions during a recent game. The moment quickly went viral, raising questions about what’s acceptable behavior for partners of athletes—especially in high-stakes environments. Critics argue her presence and commentary blur the lines between support and interference, while others defend her right to speak freely. As the role of WAGs (wives and girlfriends of athletes) becomes more visible, so do the expectations. Did she break an unwritten rule or just show passion?

