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Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo shocked the NBA world with an 83-point performance against the Washington Wizards—but not everyone is impressed. While the scoring feat is historic, critics argue the way it happened—late-game stat chasing, questionable foul calls, and a lack of real competition—puts an asterisk next to the performance. Was this a true all-time moment like Kobe Bryant’s 81-point game, or did it cross the line into stat padding and disrespect for the game? The debate is heating up across the basketball world, with fans split between celebrating the achievement and questioning the context. What do you think—legendary or overrated?

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