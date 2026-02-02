Listen Live

Five-time NBA All-Star and former No. 1 overall pick John Wall joins The Fumble for an in-depth conversation on the state of basketball—from the NBA to college hoops. Wall weighs in on Ja Morant’s off-court struggles, Zion Williamson’s health concerns, and why Anthony Edwards is the best American candidate to become the face of the league . He breaks down NIL’s impact on college basketball, the transfer portal chaos, and why players who go pro shouldn’t be allowed to return to college. Wall also defends Chris Paul’s legacy, calls out how CP3’s career ended, and shares his thoughts on Kentucky’s struggles and Calipari’s coaching tree. Plus, Wall opens up about his broadcasting transition, fatherhood, discipline, his mother’s sacrifices, Wizards memories, and what it really means to be a professional on and off the court.

