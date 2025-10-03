Listen Live

NFL Coach Crosses the Line? Jonathan Gannon’s Heated Moment With His Player

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon is under fire after a tense sideline moment where he aggressively slapped rookie running back Emari Demercado across the shoulder pads following a costly mistake. The team has fined Gannon, not the NFL, raising questions about accountability and coaching standards in the league. Some say it’s part of football culture—others call it unacceptable. Should the NFL step in and take further action?

More from 93.1 WZAK
17 Items

16 Soulful R&B Albums Turning 30 in 2026

33min

Comment

How Valentino Garavani Celebrated Black Women, Style & Culture

11hr

Comment
4 Items

Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: January 19, 2026

13hr

Comment

Le[e]gal Brief Episode 2: ICE, Venezuela, And The Lie Of Complete Immunity

22hr

Comment

A Love Letter To Claudette Colvin On Martin Luther King Jr. Day

1d

Comment

What Would MLK Say If He Saw This Hot Mess Of A Country Now?

1d

Comment

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close