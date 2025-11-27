The 2025 NFL Thanksgiving slate is set with three key matchups: Lions vs. Packers, Cowboys vs. Chiefs, and Ravens vs. Bengals. The Detroit Lions are finally worthy of the holiday spotlight after years of underwhelming performances, and they’re looking for revenge against Green Bay following a Week 1 loss. Meanwhile, the Cowboys and Chiefs face off in a brand matchup with little playoff implication but big bragging rights. Dallas has been inconsistent, while the Chiefs are struggling to recapture their championship magic. The final game features the Ravens and Bengals, with Baltimore surging behind Lamar Jackson and Cincinnati unraveling under injuries and inconsistency. Analysts expect big performances from Zay Flowers and a statement game from Mahomes.

NFL Thanksgiving 2025 Breakdown and Predictions: Lions, Cowboys, Ravens Take the Field was originally published on cassiuslife.com