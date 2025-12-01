Listen Live

Notre Dame Snubbed From College Football Playoff: Fair or Name-Brand Fallout?

Notre Dame has been left out of the 2025 College Football Playoff, and fans are divided. Despite finishing the season with a respectable record, the Fighting Irish were passed over after losses to Miami and Texas A&M—two teams that did make the cut. In response, Notre Dame announced they are opting out of all non-CFP bowl games this year, sparking debate about their independence, strength of schedule, and relevance in the modern era. Critics say Notre Dame is still coasting on name-brand nostalgia and needs to either join a conference or beef up its schedule if it wants to be taken seriously again.

Notre Dame Snubbed From College Football Playoff: Fair or Name-Brand Fallout? was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from 93.1 WZAK
6 Items

Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: December 9, 2025

6hr

Comments

Tamika Mallory & Mysonne Brings Activism to Zohran’s Safety Team

8hr

Comments

The Air Jordan 11 “Space Jam” Set To Return In 2026

21hr

Comments

Tim Westwood Appears In UK Court On Rape Charges

21hr

Comments

Janice Combs Claps Back At Abuse Accusations Made In ‘Sean Combs: The Reckoning’ Documentary

22hr

Comments
13 Items

Hasbro & Robosen Robotics Unveil Auto Converting ‘Transformers’ Soundwave Robot

22hr

Comments

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close