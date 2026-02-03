Listen Live

The USA men’s hockey team captured its first Olympic gold since 1980—but the celebration quickly turned political. After a locker room call with former President Donald Trump and a controversial joke about the women’s team, backlash followed. Trump later invited the team to the White House and announced plans to award them the Medal of Freedom, sparking debate over diplomacy, sexism, patriotism, and politics in sports . In this breakdown, the hosts debate whether the outrage is justified, whether “locker room humor” crosses a line when it comes from the President of the United States, and why women’s sports are often undermined despite historic success. The conversation also touches on athlete activism, political alignment, and whether patriotism can ever truly be separated from politics. What do you think—harmless joke or poor taste from the highest office?

