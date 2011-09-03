LOCAL NEWS: Actor Attacks Bus Driver in Cleveland!

The Cleveland party-bus driver who says former “Lost” actor Matthew Fox hit her right in the dharma has filed assault charges.

Prosecutors tell CNN that Heather Bormann filed paperwork Tuesday against Fox; she says he struck her breast and crotch area after she told him he couldn’t board the private bus.

“He smelled like a liquor cabinet – like a bar,” Bormann tells Cleveland.com. She says he attacked her, so she swung back.

Bormann says Fox stumbled backward into a fence, wiped blood from his mouth, then attacked her again.

Fox is in the area filming “I, Alex Cross,” a movie about the hunt for a serial rapist who may have murdered his pregnant wife.

Source

Also On 93.1 WZAK: