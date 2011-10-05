CLOSE
Pregnant Nia Long Goes Nude for Ebony Magazine!

Awww how beautiful!

42 year old Nia Long shows the beauty of her pregnant belly on the cover of Ebony Magazine’s November Issue. Inside, she gives Ebony Magazine a peek into her PREGNANCY diary as well as how she and her partner, Ime Udoka, are bracing for the new chapter in their lives. She also discusses details of the news that made her knees buckle as well as the pregnancy that wasn’t suppose to happen:

The medical profession tries to tell every woman, ‘Have your babies before 40…’ Society tells us ‘Get married before 30…’ I think if we just take our time as women, and do what comes natural to us and for us, we would make fewer mistakes

