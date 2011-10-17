CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Chris Tucker Broke? Jokes About his Money Problems & Owing IRS

As comedians often do, Chris Tucker used his personal woes as comedic fodder during a recent stand-up show.

As reported, the superstar is said to owe $11 million to the IRS and is now facing foreclosure on his $6 million mansion in Florida.

During a recent show in Miami, the comedian joked about IRS officials on his back, saying: “They calling you acting like you owe them the money personally! I don’t owe you s**t! This is between me and the company!”

Tucker even poked fun at that other actor who got into trouble with Uncle Sam, quipping, “That’s the last time I let Wesley Snipes help me out with my taxes!”

Snipes began a three-year prison sentence last December for neglecting to file income tax returns in 1999, 2000 and 2001.

Source

<Kelly Rowland Covers Cosmo Talks Wedding Engagement, Estranged Dad [PHOTOS]

Black Hollywood Attends Black Girls Rock! [PHOTOS]

[ione-gallery id=”499282″ src=”http://newsone.com”%5D
chris tucker debt , chris tucker mortgage , chris tucker owes bank , chris tucker owes millions , chris tucker owes money

Videos
Latest
Patriots at Dolphins 9/15/2019
Antonio Brown Says That He’s ‘Done’ With Anything…
 24 mins ago
09.23.19
Sam Sylk Show Reality Hour
Sam Sylk Reality Hour: My Family Is Forcing…
 3 hours ago
09.23.19
Conservative Coon Cricket Candace Owens Says White Nationalism…
 6 hours ago
09.23.19
Twitter Ops Believed They Spotted Kim K In…
 6 hours ago
09.23.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close