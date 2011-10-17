Chris Tucker Broke? Jokes About his Money Problems & Owing IRS

As comedians often do, Chris Tucker used his personal woes as comedic fodder during a recent stand-up show.
As reported, the superstar is said to owe $11 million to the IRS and is now facing foreclosure on his $6 million mansion in Florida.
During a recent show in Miami, the comedian joked about IRS officials on his back, saying: “They calling you acting like you owe them the money personally! I don’t owe you s**t! This is between me and the company!”
Tucker even poked fun at that other actor who got into trouble with Uncle Sam, quipping, “That’s the last time I let Wesley Snipes help me out with my taxes!”
Snipes began a three-year prison sentence last December for neglecting to file income tax returns in 1999, 2000 and 2001.
