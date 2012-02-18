UPDATE: Bobby Brown Kicked Out Of Whitney Funeral? His Exit

TMZ: Whitney Houston’s funeral has only just begun … but Bobby Brown has already left the church.

It is unclear if Bobby left on his own accord or if he was asked to leave.

TMZ cameras outside the funeral spotted Bobby ever-so-briefly on his way in … and his SUVs returned a short time later, though Bobby cannot be seen leaving (see video below).

It has been reported, after some opposition from some family members … Bobby was officially invited to the funeral TODAY.

TMZ UPDATE:: According to TMZ sources, Brown was invited, plus two, but instead showed up with an entourage of nine people. We’re told Bobby became upset when he found out they would not seat his whole party.

Our sources say Bobby wanted to sit with his daughter, Bobbi Kristina, but Whitney’s family was not having it.

