"Saved by the Bell's" Lark Voorhies Makes a Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Growing up, little girls everywhere admired Lark Voorhies (better known as Lisa Turtle from Saved By The Bell). Her timeless ‘90s character was spunky, fashionable and gorgeous. Unfortunately, despite her adorn fame, Voorhies’ acting career dwindled shortly after her time as a teen star.

Last year, Voorhies’ name once again entered the mainstream, but for troubling reasons, as her mother reported that her 40-year-old daughter has bipolar disorder. Although Voorhies denied  having a mental illness, her questionable actions still raised red flags and since that time she’s pretty much stayed off the scene. Until now.

 

