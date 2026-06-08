Guests at Cedar Point experienced more delays on Siren’s Curse, the park’s newest roller coaster, after the attraction temporarily stopped operating on two separate occasions over the weekend.

Park officials said the coaster’s safety system activated during both incidents. Cedar Point compared the shutdowns to a vehicle’s check-engine light. Officials said the ride’s safety features worked exactly as designed and protected riders throughout both events.

What Happened On Siren’s Curse?

According to Cedar Point, the ride paused on one occasion while riders sat in the coaster’s signature tilt section. Crews restarted the attraction and allowed riders to continue the experience before reopening the coaster shortly afterward. Officials said all guests exited safely.

During the second incident, the coaster stopped again and crews escorted riders off the attraction after the ride failed to restart. Cedar Point said the safety system performed as expected and employees safely evacuated all guests.

Cedar Point Says Safety Systems Worked Properly

Siren’s Curse opened as North America’s tallest, fastest and longest tilt coaster. The ride climbs 160 feet before tilting riders into a near-vertical position and sending them through nearly 3,000 feet of track at speeds approaching 60 mph.

While the recent shutdowns generated attention on social media, Cedar Point maintains that the coaster’s built-in safety systems responded exactly as engineers intended. The park continues operating the attraction while monitoring performance and addressing any technical issues that arise.

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Cedar Point’s Siren’s Curse Shuts Down Twice in One Weekend was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com