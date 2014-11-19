CLOSE
20 YEAR OLD MAN RAPES 101 YEAR OLD WOMAN

(BlackMediaScoop) A 20-year-old Milwaukee man has been charged with raping a 101-year-old woman during a September burglary, police say.

Antoine Devon Pettis was tracked down through DNA evidence. Pettis is alleged to have admitted breaking into the victim’s home only to steal but carried out the attack spontaneously after finding her in bed.

He told detectives that had he planned the sexual assault he would have brought a condom, reports said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Pettis, who had been wanted for failing to appear in a 2013 drug case, is being held in the county jail. If convicted of sexual assault, aggravated battery and burglary, he could face up to 55 years in prison.

What do you think…should he get all 55 years in prison?

– See more at: http://www.blackmediascoop.com/pure-evil-20-year-old-man-rapes-101-year-old-woman/#sthash.UJYeUsRr.dpuf

Source Blackmediascoop.com

