LOCAL NEWS: Slyman’s Expecting To Go Through Tons of Corned Beef on St. Patrick’s Day

It’s almost unfathomable, but the famed Slyman’s Restaurant in downtown Cleveland expects to go through about 5 tons of corned beef on Friday and St. Patrick’s Day, according to owners.
Cleveland’s corned beef kings started slicing and serving early Friday morning as revelers prepared for the Irish holiday weekend.
About one pound of corned beef is stuffed in every sandwich, but the restaurant also serves up fresh corned beef to order, deli-style.
