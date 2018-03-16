CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

LOCAL NEWS: Slyman’s Expecting To Go Through Tons of Corned Beef on St. Patrick’s Day

A corned beef sandwich with crisps and pickled gherkins

Source: Foodcollection / Getty

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) –

It’s almost unfathomable, but the famed Slyman’s Restaurant in downtown Cleveland expects to go through about 5 tons of corned beef on Friday and St. Patrick’s Day, according to owners.

Cleveland’s corned beef kings started slicing and serving early Friday morning as revelers prepared for the Irish holiday weekend.

About one pound of corned beef is stuffed in every sandwich, but the restaurant also serves up fresh corned beef to order, deli-style.

 

READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

Article Courtesy of WOIO Cleveland 19 News

First Picture Courtesy of Ricardo DeAratanha and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Foodcollection and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of Facebook and WOIO Cleveland 19 News

BET Awards 2017 Gone But Not Forgotten [PHOTO]
0 photos
corned beef , Slyman's , St. Patrick's Day

Videos
Latest
Haz Matthews
Here Comes DJ HazMatt With Another Browns Recap!!!
 13 hours ago
09.26.19
The 7th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards - Backstage and Audience
Shakira and Jennifer Lopez to Perform at Next…
 13 hours ago
09.26.19
Reebok & adidas Combine For Instapump Fury With…
 14 hours ago
09.26.19
HollyRod Foundation's 17th Annual DesignCare Gala
Fans Want Shaunie O’Neal To Fire Evelyn Lozada…
 14 hours ago
09.26.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close