Trump Has Gone To Bat For ASAP Rocky But Sweden Say’s Ummm No [VIDEO]

We reported that rapper ASAP Rocky has been locked up in a Swedish jail without formally being charged for over 2 weeks following a street fight that the rapper was allegedly involved in. ASAP Rocky say’s he acted in self defense.

The case has caught the attention of newly prison activist Kim Kardashian-West as well as her husband, Donald Trumps bestie, Kanye West. So the West family, Donald Trump’s African American friends, dialed up Trump to ask if he could help a brotha out (ASAP Rocky)? So Trump asked his wife who’s ASAP Rocky and she put him up on game, and that’s when he said cool I’m down for the cause. That’s when Trump dialed up Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven and said yo can you help a brotha out? And that’s when the Prime Minister said I thank you for your call however our government doesn’t get involved in local level affairs, plus the Prime Minister say‘s “underlined that in Sweden everyone is equal before the law and that the government cannot and will not attempt to influence the legal proceedings.”

Translation: Thank you for calling Mr. Trump we are good.

