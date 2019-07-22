OHIO NEWS: Former Judge Gets Six Months in Jail

A former Ohio Juvenile Court judge got a prison sentence that shocked her supporters too where shouting and an arrest took place in a Cincinnati courtroom.

Tracie Hunter, as reported by Cleveland’s WOIO 19 News and Cincinnati’s WXIX Fox19 Now, “was sentenced to six months minus one day in the Hamilton County Justice Center. She was also given one year of community control.”

She was sentenced for giving records to her brother, who was also employed at the same Juvenile center she was employed at.

Hunter reacted as she was “limp” in this tweet and video below:

After sentencing, people start yelling, Hunter can be seen limp in an officer's arms..taken to jail. pic.twitter.com/QQLz5n5PvC — Lauren Artino (@FOX19Lauren) July 22, 2019

A prosecutor requested an evaluation for Hunter, though that was denied. Hunter’s attorney also wanted a stay, which was also denied.

State Attorney is responding now.

He says he does not believe Hunter was "legally insane" but agrees that an evaluation should happen. pic.twitter.com/wV6uVBSdsa — Lauren Artino (@FOX19Lauren) July 22, 2019

Judge Patrick Dinkelacker also took time to address Hunter’s supporters and the postcards and letters they sent him. Here is his reaction below.

Judge is reading through these postcards now: @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/sAXiJQ1h3H — Lauren Artino (@FOX19Lauren) July 22, 2019

Needless to say, the crowd were livid when Hunter got that six-month jail sentence, taking their anger following the hearing inside and outside of the courtroom.

Happening now outside the courthouse following Tracie Hunter Sentencing. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/NXMfRJ0a6r — Brittany Harry (@Fox19BrittanyH) July 22, 2019

To read more coverage, click here.

Article Courtesy of WXIX-TV Cincinnati and WOIO 19 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Mint Images and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Sirijit Jongcharoenkulchai / EyeEm and Getty Images

Third through Fifth Picture, First through Fourth Video, and First through Fifth Tweet Courtesy of Twitter, WXIX-TV Cincinnati, and WOIO 19 News Cleveland